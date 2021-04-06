Plastribution launches new group website and undergoes brand refresh unveiling new logos

Leading UK polymer distributor, Plastribution, has launched a new group website and has undergone a brand refresh, unveiling new logos throughout its business. The move consolidates its family of brands under the Plastribution identity, underpins the company’s activities, and reinforces the belief that communication is easier, and company culture is stronger when companies are connected.

The website provides a clean and engaging introduction to the Plastribution Group, its brands and shareholders, outlining each business and providing a quick link to each respective website. The composition and activities of the group include: Plastribution - sourcing and distribution of thermoplastics; elastribution - elastomers; Plascoatings - speciality chemicals; Plasfilms - packaging & label films; and Plasfoils - furniture foils.

Each of the separate businesses has a new brand identity that features a logo style consistent in colours and styling. With the exception of the new Group logo, which features a familiar ‘we make it work’ strapline, all other remaining logos include an ‘Experts in…’ caption, providing a cue to the knowledge and expertise that customers and suppliers alike know that they can rely on.

According to Mike Boswell, Plastribution Group’s managing director, “This is a defining moment in our 40 year history, which not only serves to reflect the growth of the business over the years, it also allows us to re-assert our position in the marketplace and present ourselves as a unified, fully connected group of businesses.

“Also, and from an internal perspective, the new group site and brand refresh helps provide the business with a strong sense of purpose and momentum, after what has been a challenging 12months.”

Plastribution has also recently launched a new publishing platform called Insights. Positioned on its thermoplastics website, Insights replaces the company’s know-how Hub resource, and offers a free and accessible online library. Content includes articles, insights, opinion-pieces, market intelligence and innovation.