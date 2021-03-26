Government backs Make UK move to kickstart next generation of talent

The Government has given its backing to efforts by Make UK to help the next generation of talent by boosting take up of the Kickstart scheme by manufacturing employers.

Make UK has made strenuous efforts over the last year to help hundreds young people affected by the pandemic, and is a strong supporter of the Kickstart scheme to help develop vital skills, and potential career in UK manufacturing.

Today Make UK hosted a webinar where Mims Davies MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Employment was joined at the Kickstart Your Future Makers event by Make UK's Skills Policy Expert, Bhavina Bharkhada. They were joined by Lister, a family business specialising in providing engineering supplies and who are already benefitting from the scheme.

Kickstart provides funding to employers to create job placements for 16- 24-year-olds on Universal Credit. Employers of all sizes can apply for funding which covers 100% of the National Minimum Wage for 25 hours per week for a total of six months. The scheme also covers employer NI contributions and employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.

The scheme has already created more than 150,000 jobs since it launched and provides opportunities which will boost the career prospects of young people, giving them the skills and experience to stay in longer term employment.

Businesses no longer need a gateway, but Make UK’s Technology Centre is able to support with administration and offers training with other wrap around support. More information can be found here: Kickstart | Make UK

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP, said: “Make UK is supporting some fantastic businesses to access our DWP Kickstart Scheme, helping hundreds of young people to get into the manufacturing sector.

“I encourage other employers from this innovative and exciting industry to get involved in Kickstart and join the national effort behind our Plan for Jobs which is creating fresh opportunity for young people as we push to build back better.”

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of Make UK, added: “There are significant opportunities available for young people in manufacturing to build a highly skilled and valuable career. This is an innovative scheme designed to help both young people and employers and I would urge companies to take advantage of the help that it provides to recruit young talent.”