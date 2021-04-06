Dave Smith Appointed as Eclipse Magnetics Sales Director

Eclipse Magnetics has announce that Senior Sales Manager, Dave Smith, has been promoted to Sales Director.

With over 20 years of sales experience, both in the UK and overseas, Dave brings a strong technical background to the role, as well as proven people and budget management skills.

Steve McAllorum, Managing Director said: “Dave has made a great contribution to the business in the short amount of time he has been with us, and brought significant value to the sales team.”

“He has proven to be a great addition to the senior management team. Commencing his previous role during the height of the Pandemic, and dealing with the associated challenges, was far from easy. His promotion is fully deserved and I wish him every success in the role.”