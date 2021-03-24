BPF webinar to explain massive tax ‘super deduction’ scheme for plant and machinery investment

‘Understanding the New Tax Super-deduction Scheme for Plant and Machinery Investment’ will also feature a Q&A session and takes place 31 March at 12pm. It is free for BPF members and costs £25 for non-members.

The Chancellor presented an exciting development opportunity for UK plastics companies within his recent Budget. A new ‘super deduction’ tax break was announced that allows companies to cut their tax bill by 25% on every £1 they invest between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2023, which will be discussed at an upcoming British Plastics Federation (BPF) webinar.

Presented by tax specialists Mark Simpson and Timothy Jarvis, who are partners at Squire Patton Boggs, the global law firm, the webinar will examine the opportunities this tax deduction scheme presents for companies within the plastics industry. For example, companies investing in qualifying new plant and machinery assets will be able to claim:

A 130% capital allowance on their new plant and machinery investments

A 50% first-year allowance for qualifying special rate assets

This new tax deduction is intended to stimulate investment in productivity – enhancing plant and machinery assets that will help businesses grow. This new support makes the UK first in the world for the net value of the plant and machinery allowances according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

A company investing £1m in qualifying expenditure, for example, can claim a deduction of £1.3m (130% of the initial investment) when calculating its taxable profits. Deducting £1.3m from taxable profits will save the company up to £247,000 on its corporation tax bill.

Commenting on the scheme, BPF Director General Philip Law states:

“This tax deduction scheme will boost investment in new machinery and equipment in the UK plastics industry at a vital time, providing companies with an opportunity to improve their productivity, global competitiveness. and environmental profile. We encourage plastics manufacturers and recyclers to attend this webinar to ensure they capitalise on this government concession”

Companies can visit the BPF website to find out more or register at: bit.ly/SuperDeductionWebinar