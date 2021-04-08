WATCH: Industry talk with Lucie Porcelli EMEAI Sustainability Leader for PU & CAV at Dow

In our new video series 'Industry talk with...' EPPM chats with Lucie Porcelli EMEAI Sustainability Leader for PU & CAV at Dow to discuss its new RENUVA Mattress Recycling Program.

Dow Polyurethanes (PU), a business division of Dow, has announced a breakthrough in its RENUVA Mattress Recycling Program with a plan to install a pioneering industrial scale production facility at Orrion Chemicals Orgaform in Semoy, France.

The RENUVA Mattress Recycling Program will take discarded mattress foam and turn it back into raw material (polyol) through chemical recycling, the process of converting waste into feedstock. The new raw material can then be used in flexible or rigid foam products to go into applications such as building insulation boards and even back into new mattresses.