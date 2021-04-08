Avient Corporation will feature its portfolio of sustainable materials and colorant technologies at Chinaplas 2021. These new and existing materials, additives, and colorants help to reduce energy use, increase the use of recycled content, and improve recycled material performance for applications in the packaging, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, and consumer electronics industries.

× Expand Avient Unlocking Sustainability: Avient to Showcase Solutions for a Circular Economy at Chinaplas 2021

Say-Eng Lee, VP and GM, Color and Additives Asia, said: “From colour modelling to the latest advances in materials science, Avient is unlocking the potential of sustainability in Asia and globally. For example, our recently opened CycleWorks facility in Italy is providing cutting-edge support for the development of new and sustainable masterbatch formulations, many of which we will display at Chinaplas.”

Avient will exhibit the following sustainable solutions in Hall 16, Booth 16J41 at Chinaplas 2021: HiFormer Liquid Polymer Processing Aid for cast and blown polyolefin film; Rejoin PCR Masterbatch for polyolefin packaging; Hydrocerol Chemical Foaming Agent, which helps reduce automotive emissions by lowering energy consumption and improving energy efficiency while also remaining 100 per cent recyclable; Stat-Tech High Frequency Dielectric Solutions and PREPERM materials, semi-finished, and finished products (developed originally by Premix); Versaflex CE Non-Blooming TPEs, which overmould on to PC and PC/ABS; and reSound R PC, which contains 25 to 70 per cent PCR or PIR (post-industrial recycled) polycarbonate.

Avient will also exhibit its portfolio of healthcare materials, including distribution offerings including PP, PC and TPVs for medical labware, diagnostic kits, and diagnostic devices, customised high-temperature materials for medical and/or food contact applications, and low-retention additives and electrically conductive formulations for pipette tips.