MGS Technical Plastics purchases double drying capacity from Summit Systems

MGS Technical Plastics has kicked off its 2021 growth and investment program by purchasing new desiccant dryers and central system hopper loaders, supplied and commissioned by leading ancillary supplier Summit Systems.

The company’s Blackburn headquarters houses modern, fully automated machines, ranging from 35 tonnes to 900 tonnes and producing parts on a 24/7 operation.

The MGS team’s primary focus is on technical capability, quality, and service delivery; this approach has positioned the company as a preferred partner to some of the world’s leading brands. Manufacturing thousands of different polymer grades for over 45 years, you can find their parts in cars, hospitals, retail stores, and building worldwide.

MGS Technical Plastics moved to its current Blackburn facility in 2013 and has already invested more than £2 million in the new facility. This latest investment with Summit Systems includes two Vismec low-energy rotor wheel dryers with 200-litre drying hoppers and central system hopper loaders. These highly efficient dryers are the best-selling dryers in the plastics market, utilising the newest technology with a Material Management System to save energy and prevent over-drying.

Summit Systems, who is known for bringing innovation to the market, supplied and installed the equipment this month (March 2021), with its engineers working under COVID-secure conditions.

The investment doubles MGS’s drying capacity in this area of its manufacturing plant, as well as exponentially increasing efficiency in its material handling capability by reducing changeover times. The added capacity is to facilitate the company’s growth journey, which involves a turnover target of £10 million in the 2021/22 financial year.

Judson Smythe, Technical Director at MGS Technical Plastics, said: “MGS Technical Plastics continues to demonstrate our commitment to investment in the future of UK manufacturing and are proud of our advances in the industry over the last five years. We have more exciting developments in progress and are looking forward to the benefit that this will bring to both valued customers and to MGS.

“Thanks to the Summit Systems engineers for their professional service and for working COVID-safe whilst on-site.”