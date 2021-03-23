JW Products: Antimicrobial Security Seals

JW Products manufacture security seals and clinical waste ties from its purpose built factory in Haydock, close to the Merseyside town of St Helens. The company acts as both a manufacturer and agent for a number of global brands of Security Seals and associated products including high tech Security Tapes and Labels, Security Pouches and Bags, plain or printed Cable Ties and the Smart Band flexible banding system.

Read our guest blog by JW Products to discover more about its A-MVB Security Seals.

A-MVB Security Seals, or Antimicrobial Viricide Material Infused Security Seals, are tamper-evident seals infused with a proprietary blend of additives that include an ionic-silver-based formula that targets, repels, and deactivates or eliminates the metabolic and reproductive capacity of virus-hosting bacteria, as well as other microorganisms such as moulds, fungi, and algae.

ANTIMICROBIAL SECURITY SEALS - PRODUCT BACKGROUND

Antiviral, Antifungal, and Antibacterial. These unique A-MVB antimicrobial viricide material infused security seals are designed to protect users or anyone who may come in contact with the seal from any infectious agent such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, algae, moulds, and other microbes that can exist on the seal’s plastic surface. An ionic

silver based proprietary formula unleashes a physical element that targets, repels, and deactivates or eliminates the metabolic and reproductive capacity of virus-hosting bacteria, as well as other microorganisms such as moulds, fungi, and algae. The A-MVB seals not only eliminate the dangerous and unwelcome micro-intruders from the otherwise receptive

seals surfaces, they also remove the need and labor required to clean the product with disinfecting wipes (and the concern about missing potentially hard-to-reach areas of the seals).

Designed to protect all individuals who may come in contact with the seal from any infectious agent, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, algae, moulds & other microbes, the patent-pending A-MVB seals:

Eliminate micro-intruders from the otherwise receptive seals surfaces.

Remove the need to clean the product with disinfecting wipes.

Ensure the retention of all safety properties throughout the entire lifetime of the seal.

Are equally as strong, durable, reliable and waterproof as standard plastic security seals.

Are long lasting due to the controlled release of long-lasting silver coated glass ions

Reduce the risk of transmission of dangerous pathogens through the handling of seals in the normal course of business activities.

INDUSTRIES AND OPTIONS

The A-MVB Security Seals provide added protection that is especially important to businesses where multiple individuals regularly come in contact with seals. These industries include, among many others:

HEALTHCARE | EMS | FOOD & BEVERAGE | PHARMACEUTICAL | RETAIL | AIRLINES | FOOD SERVICE | TRUCKING AND LOGISTICS | CASH HANDLING | BALLOT BOXES

In many processes, numerous individuals along the chain touch the seal, such as packers, shippers, truckers, receivers, retail and foodservice workers, and flight attendants. In order to effectively protect both employees and customers, it is critical for companies to determine each and every person who may potentially come in contact with the seal.

Key Performance Attributes

Seals manufactured with the A-MVB material reduce the risk of transmission of dangerous viruses, bacteria, fungi, or moulds through the handling of seals in the normal course of business activities.

Permanence

The A-MVB material includes a silver coated glass ion matrix to ensure the retention of all safety properties throughout the entire lifetime of the seal.

Maintains Seal Strength

The inclusion of A-MVB maintains, in their entirety, the strength, durability, and reliability of the seal.

Complete Coverage

The A-MVB material is evenly dispersed, ensuring complete protected coverage across and throughout the entirety of the seals.

Waterproof

The A-MVB material does not compromise the waterproof characteristics of either the seal or the printing on it.

Controlled Release

The A-MVB seals feature long-lasting silver coated glass ions stored in the polymer which are gradually released in a controlled manner as the surface is worn or microscopically abraded to ensure consistent performance.

JW Products is currently the only supplier of these antimicrobial products in the UK, with exclusive selling rights from Cambridge.